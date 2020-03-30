LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church continues to collect food and medical supplies to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All seven of the church campus launched the effort Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are donating masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Food donations of canned meat, pasta, rice, peanut butter and canned vegetables are also needed.
To continue social distancing, donors are being asked to drive up to the front door and pop the trunk. A volunteer wearing gloves will take the donations. The supplies will be donated to local hospitals, clinics and food banks.
On Sunday, volunteers at the main campus of Southeast Christian Church's Blankenbaker Parkway campus unloaded 40,000 pounds of chicken donated by Kroger. The truckloads of meat are being distributed to homeless shelters and food pantries in Kentuckiana.
Organizations including Isiah's House, Hope Southern Indiana, Catalyst Rescue Mission, HighPoint in Oldham County, Prodigal Ministries and Re:Center Ministries are being given part of the chicken shipment.
Southeast Christian is also coordinating ways for people to help. You can text RESPOND to 733733, and Southeast Christian will provide volunteer opportunities.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.