LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trips to the grocery store are costing more money, but it's also costing food pantries more and forcing them to make decisions about how they serve people.
Organizations like Dare to Care are looking for a way to balance inflation and still serve the needs of the community.
In the early morning, Dare to Care staff and volunteers prep food in the kitchen, getting ready to send out meals across Kentuckiana.
But the rising food prices are forcing staff at Dare to Care to think about what they can afford to put on people's plates.
"It's about a 54% increase in getting fresh produce to us and about 29% increase in shelf stable products," said Annette Ball, the chief programs officer for Dare to Care.
Dare to Care always accepts food donations, but also relies heavily on cash donations.
"The money we're getting is certainly being used for a good cause, but the prices are going up for what we can offer the community," said Ball.
The food bank said one dollar can typically help prepare three meals. The group is working to stretch that dollar a little further to offset higher prices. For example, Ball said staff might hold off on buying something like beef if they know they can get it the next week for a cheaper price.
"We are always actively searching the best pricing we can get on food, we are speaking to the community about what is needed, when it's needed," said Ball.
Ball also said while the amount of people they help has remained steady since the beginning of the pandemic, Dare to Care is expecting to serve more people as prices for other necessities also go up.
"We know a lot of neighbors in our community are having to make a lot of tough choices, especially when they're at the gas pump and we want to make sure they're not worried about food that's going on the table so that's why we're here," said Ball.
To donate to Dare to Care, click here.
