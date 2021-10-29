LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville organizations are working to keep shelves stocked and community members fed, especially as the temperatures drop.
The Lord's Kitchen Ministries, which was established in 1988, provides support services and meals to the community.
"This time of year, when it's cold, people are in more and more need of food," said Vance Shelton, who helps deliver meals through The Lord's Kitchen.
Along with food distribution from the mobile unit, Shelton said food boxes are also prepared and handed out. Currently, the organization is working to create Thanksgiving boxes and is in need of canned goods and turkeys.
"Anything you can put in a box, we are in need of," Shelton said. "We'll probably have over 400-500 people that we'll give food boxes to this year."
The Salvation Army is also working to make sure families have food on Thanksgiving.
Kelly Hutchinson, director of development and community relations, said The Salvation Army is in need of 70 turkeys.
"That's just to provide the Thanksgiving dinner for the people who eat here, the families living in our emergency shelter," she said.
Hutchinson said The Salvation Army's kitchen, located in downtown Louisville, serves around 400 meals each day. She said during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that number increased to more than 700 meals. Now, she said meal numbers are about back down to pre-pandemic levels, but the pantry is always in need of donations.
"The COVID pandemic changed everything, both immediately and then also for the longer term for the Salvation Army," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the demand for services like shelter and food have increased due to the pandemic.
"We've seen the need go up with people who never had to ask for help before, finding themselves making some really difficult choices, especially with the holidays coming up," she said.
Canned goods and non-perishables are on the shelves of the pantry. Some spots are full, while others with gaps and empty holes are waiting to be refilled.
"The same shortages that are affecting the general population are going to affect The Salvation Army also," Hutchinson said.
For anyone wanting to donate to The Salvation Army, click here.
The Salvation Army is also looking for 400 volunteer bell-ringers this year for its Red Kettle Campaign.
To donate to The Lord's Kitchen, click here.
To sign up for a Thanksgiving food box, Shelton said to register at 1811 Standard Ave. For a distribution schedule, click here.
The Thanksgiving boxes from The Lord's Kitchen will be available Nov. 23.
