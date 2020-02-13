LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Since Abby Williams and Libby German were killed in 2017, their families have worked to turn this tragedy into a way to help others.
On Thursday, the third anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance, Abby’s mom, Anna Williams, was part of a food drive in Delphi, Indiana.
Anna said if her daughter Abby was still here, she’d be right alongside her mom helping others.
“She’s still very much present in our hearts and in the way we speak to people,” Anna said in a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis.
Anna knows the support the Delphi community gave starting Feb. 13, 2017. Then, volunteers were out immediately searching for Abby and Libby. When they were found the next day, the search to find the killer started.
"I don't want somebody else to have to go through that," said Carrie Timmons, Libby German's mother. "I don't want another mother to lose their children in any way really. But I believe he's still out there. The way he did this and the way he's gotten away with it all this time, I'm afraid he'll do it again, if he hasn't already."
Now, as the investigation continues, the families want to give back to the many who support them.
Abby’s Angels is one way. At Christmas, they collect supplies for children in need. It’s something Abby took part in before she died.
“Abby loved doing that project,” Anna said. “And these kids this year really knocked it out of the park.”
Also, the Abby and Libby Memorial Park is in the planning phase, with plans for ball diamonds and playgrounds.
“Years and years and years from now we won’t be here, but the park still will be, and other kids will get to play and hear about our girls,” Anna said.
With the now-annual food drive, non-perishable food items go right back to the Delphi community. Organizers also ask for pet food because Anna said Abby and Libby loved their pets as much as people.
“We probably would have adopted hundreds if it had been up to either one of the girls,” Anna said. “I’m sure every stray thing that came through it felt like, well let’s let it stay.”
Anna said Abby’s big heart is what drives her to this day.
“I hope they’re really proud of us,” she said. “I hope they’re happy with what we’re doing.”
