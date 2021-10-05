LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mural is highlighting all the good in Kentuckiana.
Bubba's 33, a restaurant in Clarksville, Indiana, partnered with Danville artist Kirby Stafford for the mural that says "Food For All."
It features a Louisville Slugger bat, the Colgate Clock, the Falls of the Ohio and the world's first Texas Roadhouse, which is also in Clarksville.
The mural also pays tribute to Indiana as one of the nation's leading corn producers and Clarksville's historic district.
Stafford has created several murals in the area, including the Four Roses mural on Whiskey Row and the Our City Our Home mural between downtown Louisville and NuLu.
