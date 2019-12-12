LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yet another new attraction is coming to Paristown.
A modern food hall and bar called The Village Market is expected to open in early spring. It will include six local restaurant concepts in a casual indoor/outdoor setting that also includes an open, oversized bar.
Paristown's managing partner, Steve Smith, said The Village Market will be the center of activity in the burgeoning cultural arts and entertainment district.
The market will be located on Brent Sreet in a building that currently houses The Cafe.
