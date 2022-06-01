LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The return of conventions and festivals is helping bring life back to downtown Louisville, and a new weekly event will feed many of those visitors.
Wednesday was the first day of the inaugural Food Truck Wednesdays taking place on Fourth Street between Market and West Jefferson.
Area food trucks will be on a rotation — at least three for hot food and one for desserts. They will be set up in front of the Convention Center. Wednesdays were chosen because they are often the busiest convention days.
“What could we do to draw some of the at home workers to come work at the office because they do have that opportunity now,” said Katherine Aphaivongs, who owns her own food truck.
The event was launched by Louisville Downtown Partnership and will take place Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sam Bracken has owned his Celtic Pig food truck for eight years. He has always set up around downtown but some days during the pandemic he would only make $100. However, recently when there are conventions in town, he can make eight times that.
“The food trucks would normally be parked at the PNC Tower or Main Street in this area, but they are not getting the traction they did at one point,” said Bracken. “Just to see people down here and patronizing the trucks and supporting us is great, we love it.”
Participating food trucks include Good Belly, Sweet & Juicy, Philly’s Best, Weekend Burger, Bamba Eggrolls, Made in Brazil, Boo Boo Smoke Hack and nearly a dozen others.
While the focus of Food Truck Wednesdays will be the food, there will also be live music and maybe even local art displays down the road.
It’s open to everyone, including those trucks that want to get their products front and center.
“If you're properly permitted in Metro Louisville, plus you are health department licensed, then we can have you park downtown,” said Aphaivongs.
Food Truck Wednesdays will take place every Wednesday through mid-October.
