LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food Truck Wednesdays are making a comeback in downtown Louisville.
The lunchtime series will happen every Wednesday starting next week, April 26.
A variety of food trucks and live music will be offered from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on South 4th Street, between Jefferson and Market streets. That part of the road will be shut down.
Each event will include four to six vendors.
Food Truck Wednesdays are expected to run through October.
