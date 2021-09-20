LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- River City FOP said Monday that its members "soundly" voted down a tentative contract agreement for Louisville's police officers and sergeants.
The tentative agreement included 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023. In a a statement, the FOP said officers and sergeants felt the contract "would not do enough to stop our constant loss of officers and would not adequately increase Metro's ability to recruit the best talent available to the LMPD.
"The members listened to their chief say that the LMPD should be the highest paid police department in the state," the statement read. "This proposed agreement does not accomplish that goal. They listened to the Metro Council President say that there was more money available to realize these goals."
The contract also included:
- Mandatory critical incident drug and alcohol testing
- 8.21% raises for lieutenants, the same raise officers and sergeants received in December 2020
- New residency stipend of $5,000 for qualified areas
New officers now make about $49,500. Under the new contract, by July 2023, officers' salaries would range from $51,000 to nearly $79,000 for an officer at the end of his or her career. To see the full synopsis of the contract, provided by the city, click here.
The salary increases were an effort to retain and bring new and more experienced officers to the department. Chief Erica Shields has said LMPD should have about 1,300 officers but is around 250 short of what the department is authorized to have.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said his administration's goal was to ensure "that we have a pay scale that allows us to recruit and retain the most talented people possible, while also making reforms to further trust between the police and the community they serve."
"These changes align the police department with the best practices of reform-minded police forces across the country," Fischer said in a statement last month. "My hope is that the men and women of LMPD see this as an investment in them, that those considering law enforcement see it as an invitation to a fulfilling career, and that our residents see it as evidence of our commitment to bring major reformative changes to address accountability and community trust."
Conversely, the FOP said a tentative agreement for captains and lieutenants was overwhelmingly approved. Lieutenants' salaries would be $98,000 to $123,100 under that agreement, which now moves forward to Metro Council.
