LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study from Forbes is ranking the riskiest states to visit during the holidays, and it's not good for Indiana.
Indiana is ranked the fourth riskiest state to visit.
But the findings and warnings from health officials aren't stopping travelers from coming to and from the Hoosier state.
Forbes ranked all of the states, with Tennessee coming in at No. 1, Rhode Island is second, and Arizona comes in at third. Kentucky was not included.
The study looked at different factors such as new daily cases, positivity rate and restrictions in these areas.
Even though Indiana is higher than most, Forbes said the only state not in the high-risk category is Vermont.
"I think in actuality things are leveling off, but that's a different question from how risky is it to be in Indiana? I think it really depends on where you go," Dr. Tom Huth said.
Doctors say no matter where you are this holiday season, the size of a gathering is what matters.
