LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company donated more than $40,000 from the sale of timber harvested at its BlueOval SK Battery Park site to a volunteer fire department in Kentucky.
The donation totaled $41,589.75 and increased the annual average budget by more than 50% at the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, according to a news release.
"It’s awesome that they are willing to help out the fire department, to help our community," Dave Black, Glendale's volunteer fire chief, said in a news release.
The Glendale Volunteer Fire Department operates with 27 volunteers to serve the town of 250 residents and southern Hardin County.
A portion of the donation was already used to purchase an ATV to help with remote fires that can't be accessed by large firefighting vehicles.
The donation will also be used to maintain equipment and update gear.
