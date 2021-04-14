LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ford Mustang has taken the checkered flag as the world's best-selling sports car for the second year in a row.
Ford sold 80,577 Mustangs around the world in 2020, according to a report from Fox Business. That's down from 102,090 sold in 2019, but represents a sports coupe market share increase from 14.8% to 15.1%, the report says.
Ford also noted that the Mustang has been the best-selling "sports coupe" for the past six years. A spokeswoman for IHS Markit said that "coupe" is a subset of its sports car segment that "has two or three doors, but in exceptional cases may also have four or five."
The iconic car is celebrating its 57th birthday on Saturday, April 17.
