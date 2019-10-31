LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three days of intense bargaining, the United Auto Workers union said it's reached a "tentative contract agreement" with Ford on Wednesday night.
Insiders say the four-year contract will likely mirror the deal recently approved by workers at General Motors, who received a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a faster path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time.
Ford employs 12,500 hourly workers Ford at Kentucky Truck and Louisville Assembly plants. Its union workers are represented by UAW Local 862.
"Our forecasts and many other forecasts are showing there's going to be a slight slowdown in automotive sales and production in the United States in the next four years," said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of the Center for Automotive Research.
Analysts like Dziczek said Ford's deal, which could include a $9,000 employee signing bonus, will help workers ride out an expected downturn in their industry.
"What the union has achieved is raising the wages for their current workers and finding a pathway for temporary workers to become permanent workers so they will have job and income protections when that softening comes," Dziczek said.
The next step comes Friday in Detroit when national union leaders will meet and could give the deal the green light.
If that happens, it would then go a ratification vote by Ford's 55,000 union workers. Then, industry experts would expect to see union votes come in over the next couple of weeks.
