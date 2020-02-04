LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company's new electric Mustang will come with a 4.8-cubic-foot plastic space under its hood, which will make tailgating — or frontgating — much easier.
Ford said the Mach-E’s front trunk, which the company dubbed a “frunk,” is the equivalent of a 36-gallon cooler that owners can fill with ice, beverages and food to come prepared for the next pregame party.
The Detroit-based automaker said in a news release that the frunk holds more than 1,000 hot wings, for example.
The Mach-E’s battery is under the vehicle, which gave designers extra space in the front, where a gas-powered vehicle typically has its engine.
The frunk has a drain cap at the bottom, allowing for easy draining and cleaning.
Ford said it expects the vehicle to have a range of about 300 miles and a 0-60 mph acceleration in the "mid 3 second range," which wold make it faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera.
Deliveries of the electric SUV, which is assembled in Mexico, will begin late this year. Kelly Blue Book expects it to cost about $60,000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.