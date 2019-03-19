LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Ford Motor Co. is adding 550 jobs to the Kentucky Truck Plant, and moving approximately the same number of jobs from Louisville Assembly Plant to increase Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator production
The company plans to give an update at 10:00 Tuesday morning on its plan to transfer about 550 workers across town, from Louisville Assembly Plant to Kentucky Truck Plant.
As WDRB first reported in November, the shift is part of a plan to boost production of the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs at Kentucky Truck.
Meanwhile, Louisville Assembly doesn’t need a third shift as Ford sells fewer Escape SUVs in anticipation of a revamped model in 2020.
Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, which represents about 13,000 hourly employees between the two plants, said workers have been shifting gradually and the transition between plants is not complete.
