LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. will build a new small luxury SUV in Louisville.
In a release, the company says the all-new Lincoln Corsair will be built at Louisville Assembly Plant.
The plant's primary product is the Ford Escape crossover SUV.
The Corsair was unveiled at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Ford is promoting the SUV as a high-end experience with enhanced technology including noise control, acoustics, a media bin, power outlets, Wi-Fi and driver-assist features with a touch screen control.
Designers put unique touches on the Corsair including six chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to alert drivers about seat belts, open fuel doors and more. Optional features Ford will offer in the Corsair include adjustable seats with 24 settings and massage capability. The Corsair is also available with a "head-up" display that will put information on the windshield instead of a dashboard.
The SUV comes with a four-cylinder engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and technology that allows drivers to use a smart phone to unlock, start and drive the vehicle. Each driver can also set a personal profile that allows the vehicle to adjust up to 80 features to their preference including the seat, mirror and pedal positions.
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will arrive at dealerships this fall.
