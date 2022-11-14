HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is working with state educators to make sure it has trained workers to help fill its plant.
It's projected the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in partnership with Ford will employ 5,000 people, when the plant opens in 2025. Jobs likely could be in robotics, manufacturing and welding, to name a few.
"This is new. This is huge for Kentucky's economy," Beth Hargis said. She's the Career and Technical Education, CTE, associate commissioner within the Kentucky Department of Education.
She said the Kentucky legislature allocated $70 million for the next two fiscal years for CTE programs in anticipation of the battery plant.
"Technology changes on a daily basis. And from a financial standpoint, it's very difficult to keep up with. So, we are excited because for the first time we're able to go to the local high schools and say, 'here's money,'" Hargis said.
For Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center, it is doubling the size of its welding program.
"We, as the biggest school district here in this area, has to go provide our students with opportunities that are gonna help lead them to what those future jobs look like," Don Robbins, HCS Early College and Career Center principal said.
Robbins said if educators aren't preparing now for the plant, it'll be too late.
"We're being proactive in this, and we know what's coming," he said. "For years we've known here in Hardin County that we have prime land that is just waiting for that wonderful business to take hold."
Bullitt County Public Schools Area Technology Center has some robotics and manufacturing pathways it's looking at boosting.
"The main thing here is, it's hands on work but it's also advanced academic knowledge too," Darrell Vincent, BCPS Area Technology Center Principal said.
Monday night, all tech programs offered at BCPS Area Technology Center will be on display at its Eighth Grade Open House. It goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Center.
It's not just at the high school level. Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, ECTC, is also talking with BlueOvalSK.
"I think it's all about alignment," Juston Pate, President and CEO of ECTC said. "...to make sure that the training that we provide is not just close to what they need, but he's exactly what they need. And in so doing, we'll make sure that our graduates are ready to take those jobs."
Many of the programs that could train the skills the plant will want already exist, now it's just about making the adjustment Hargis said.
