LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky Truck Plant may be back in business as soon as May 5.
That's according to a union memo obtained by WDRB News. Ford hopes to start production with two shifts Monday through Thursday but cautions that the plan is tentative, the memo says.
Thousands of workers have been laid off from both of the local Ford plants since March 20. Officials at the truck plant say workers will be required to wear face masks when when they return.
There's no word on when production may restart at the Louisville Assembly Plant.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.