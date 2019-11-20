LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forecastle and Bourbon & Beyond are vying to be named Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year, making Louisville the nation’s only city with two nominations.
The local events are competing against five other festivals in the category of American music festivals with an attendance of less than 30,000. The winner will be announced at the 31st Pollstar Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 6.
Forecastle, a three-day outdoor festival in July, draws thousands and has been named one of the “coolest festivals in America” by Rolling Stone. This year’s festival included “The Killers”, “Portugal. The Man” and “The Avett Brothers.” Bourbon & Beyond, held in September, couples bourbon and culinary experiences with some of the biggest names in rock, roots, bluegrass and folk. This year’s event included Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said in a news release that the nominations recognize Louisville “as one of the best cities for festivals and events in North America.
“These premier events have helped position Louisville as an authentic music festival destination, and it’s exciting to see them being recognized on a global scale as leaders in the concert industry,” she said.
Mayor Greg Fischer said in the release that the recognition was “awesome, but absolutely no surprise.”
“These kinds of festivals are part of an intentional strategy to bring more young people to live in our city,” Fischer said. “They come for the shows and then decide to stay for all the rest we have to offer. No matter which festival is ultimately named best, Louisville wins!”
