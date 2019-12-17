LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Festival will stay in Louisville for the next five years.
In a release, AC Entertainment, which produces the festival, says contracts have been signed with Waterfront Park to keep the summer music festival in downtown Louisville. Forecastle has been at the park since 2010.
"As we celebrate our 10th year at Waterfront Park, we will continue our commitment to support this beautiful welcoming space and preserving Forecastle's home port," said Jeff Cuellar, vice president of strategic partnerships for AC Entertainment, in a statement.
To support Waterfront Park, the festival is offering a commemorative gift to fans that buy pre-sale tickets for the 2020 festival by Dec. 31. Layaway plans for tickets start at less than $20. The full lineup and details about the 2020 Forecastle Festival will be released later.
The 18th annual Forecastle Festival is happening July 17 - 19, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.