LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Plainfield, Indiana's youngest residents is forgoing his typical birthday gifts and instead asking his community for something else for his special day.
According to a report by FOX 59, Huckston Johnson is only asking for specific hygiene items like a toothbrush, soap, shampoo and hand sanitizer this year. He will also accept socks and individually wrapped snacks.
Huckston plans to put those items in "Huck Helps" bags that will be handed over to the Plainfield Police Department.
"I'm working on that for people who don't have or people who never had that before," Huck explained.
The hope is that every officer will have one in the patrol car and will be able to distribute them to whoever is in need.
His mom, Trisha Johnson, says it's a life lesson that wasn't too hard to explain.
"I broke it down in that way saying, you know, 'Some people don't have socks or the basic necessities.' He wears socks every day, he brushes his teeth every day, he washes his hair, so that was easy," she said.
Huckston has an Amazon Wish List where anyone can donate supplies. To visit it, click here. Anyone interested can also email Trisha directly to coordinate a drop-off at Trishaejohnson20@gmail.com.
