LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former armored truck driver in Louisville is headed to prison, after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $1 million.
A judge in federal court sentenced Mark Espinosa to 37 months in prison with 2 years supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $932,000 in restitution.
Much of the more than $900,000 stolen was recovered, but Espinosa also must return a Chevy Malibu he purchased while he was on the run. He owes about $37,000.
Federal authorities say Espinosa took nearly $900,000 and left the armored truck at the Jefferson Mall on Dec. 4, 2018. Investigators say he took off to Connecticut where he spent $21,000 on a new car and deposited another $3,300 in a bank account.
The FBI eventually caught up with him in late January 2019 and arrested him. He pleaded guilty in September.
