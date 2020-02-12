LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Mayor of Bardstown, Kentucky, said the city's former chief financial officer embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city.
Through an internal investigation, Bardstown leaders discovered that the former CFO stole about $764,000 from the city between April 2013 and September 2019, according to a news release from Mayor J. Richard Heaton. The internal investigation was launched after officials discovered financial irregularities in September 2019. The city has recovered $134,000 of the stolen funds as of Wednesday, according to Heaton.
The city will now turn its investigation over to Kentucky State Police, which will conduct a criminal investigation and determine "at a later date what additional legal steps to take in order to recover the missing funds," Heaton said.
WDRB News is not naming the employee in question because no charges have been filed.
