LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown city employee was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on embezzlement charges.
Tracy Hudson embezzled more than $762,000 from the city of Bardstown, court documents say, while serving as the city's occupational tax administrator and chief financial officer.
Hudson, of Bloomfield, is charged with stealing in the money over the course of six years, starting in 2013. In a news release Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said she paid herself for "false expense reimbursements, diverting additional payments into her 401k pension plan in excess of the amount withheld from her wages, purchasing personal items on a City of Bardstown credit card without authorization, and crediting payments to her personal accounts with the City of Bardstown despite no actual payment having been made."
Hudson is charged with wire fraud and appeared in court for the first time Tuesday. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
