LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County Probation and Parole officer has been arrested.
Ron Tyler was booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center Thursday night. He's charged with rape, sodomy and official misconduct
Kentucky State Police is investigating Tyler for sex abuse involving several women while in his probation and parole officer position.
The state fired Tyler over the allegations.
This week, the State Probation and Parole Director was also fired over his handling of Tyler's case.
