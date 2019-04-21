Ron Tyler

Ron Tyler was fired after allegations of sexual abuse and is under investigation by Kentucky State Police for alleged misconduct involving several women while serving as a probation and parole officer in Bullitt County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County probation and parole officer accused of using his role to sexually abuse women is set to appear in court Monday.

Arrest reports say Ron Tyler abused and had sex with several women after asking them to meet him at gas stations and hotels for sex.

Tyler was arrested last month and charged with rape, sodomy and official misconduct. 

His arrest warrant says he was assigned to one of the victims as her probation officer.

Tyler is accused of threatening some victims, allegedly saying if they told anyone he would send them to prison. 

The judge set his bond at $50,000 full cash.

