LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt East High School boy's soccer coach faces multiple charges after students allegedly saw nude photographs on his phone.
Police said the alleged incident involving 45-year-old Brian Davis and two minor students happened at Bullitt East High on June 20.
According to a statement from Bullitt County Public Schools, Davis "directed two female minor students serving as team managers to use his cell phone to take pictures of the BEHS soccer camp participants and activities."
The district went on to say, "The female students allege that upon accessing the phone’s camera and photos they were exposed to nude photos of Mr. Davis."
The district said it was made aware of the allegations on June 22. School officials say Davis was immediately suspended with pay and an investigation was started.
Mt. Washington Police was notified about the incident on July 18.
Detective Sgt. Evan Brown said the school's resource officer works for the police department and is the lead investigator on the case.
"He immediately started following up with the victims and their families and conducting interviews and gathering evidence," Brown said.
Brown said the case involves a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. He said when it comes to investigations involving minors, officers handle interviews with care.
"It's very sensitive and you want to be sensitive to the feelings of these victims because they did experience trauma in this incident," he said. "You also want to encourage them because what they're doing is very brave to come forward when someone violated them. Their trust was violated and their parents' trust was violated."
Brown continued, "You send your children to a soccer camp and this happens. That is unacceptable."
Davis resigned from his coaching duties on July 25, and was arrested at his home on Aug. 2. He was released the same day after posting his $2,500 bond.
Davis faces four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 23.
He was first hired as a soccer coach on May 19. The district's investigation remains ongoing.
Previous Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.