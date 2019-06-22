LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball player Luke Hancock held an event helping kids with autism work on basic basketball skills Saturday morning at Middletown Christian Church.
Hancock's skills clinic provided kids with an opportunity for physical activity, socialization and fun.
The former Cardinal and other volunteers spent the morning teaching the kids how to dribble, shoot and pass, and at the end of the clinic each attendee left with an autographed basketball and a certificate.
"It's incredible when you see them kind of be timid when they come out here and then you get them dribbling, then you them talking, then you get them shooting," Hancock said. "And when some of these kids make their first basket and light up, it's really special."
