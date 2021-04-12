LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has accepted a position with a fan company based in Lexington, Kentucky.
After serving as CDC director from 2018-21, Dr. Robert Redfield has joined Big Ass Fans, a company that makes large industrial fans for commercial spaces and homes, as a strategic health and safety advisor. The hire was announced Monday in a tweet.
CLEAN AIR SYSTEM SPOTLIGHT: Meet our Strategic Health & Safety Advisor, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. https://t.co/YV90gOpMiN pic.twitter.com/r0pH0j79AP— Big Ass Fans (@bigassfans) April 12, 2021
Redfield will provide solutions for poor indoor air quality and airborne pathogen transmission.
Prior to serving as the director of the CDC, Redfield worked at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
