LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former CEO and President of Churchill Downs died Feb. 22, the horsing racing complex in Louisville announced Saturday.
Albert Lynn Stone, who served as Churchill Downs' highest ranking officer from 1970-84, died in Lexington at the age of 95.
After joining Churchill Downs in 1961 as resident manager, Stone became the ninth president in track history in 1970. During his time as president, Churchill Downs completed a facility improvement in 1980.
Stone also served for two terms as President of the Thoroughbred Racing Association of North America.
Prior to his time at Churchill Downs, the World War II veteran played professional baseball. Stone led the move of the Braves Triple-A team to Louisville in 1958 and served as general manager of the Louisville Colonels.
A public visitation is scheduled at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
