LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy arrested on felony drug charges two years ago is on a new path in life, finding a way to keep helping others — even without the badge.
"I got arrested for possession of steroids," Joe Baker recalled.
In an instant, his 20-year law enforcement career was gone.
"Lost my career. Lost literally everything in a week time. My family, all that," he said.
Baker said he had to regroup, and started praying.
"I said, 'God, you're going to have to give me a new platform to help people. Because I don't know what else to do.’ I said, 'Give me a new platform. Help me out, help me with this new chapter in my life.' And it was then where it all kind of fell in place."
That newfound purpose — teaching women's self-defense.
Baker said he’s been on the scene of far too many domestic violence situations.
"And the girl's got her nose busted or her eyes are swelled shut," he said. "These women are helpless and they're scared. And it's verbal and emotional too."
"I really want to take all this experience and say, 'Look, we need to combat this and we need to help these women get out of this situation and get a new life.'"
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin has made it his platform to be hard on drugs in the community. The sheriff visited Baker at his new job recently and tells WDRB News Baker is a good example of how turn your life around.
"He calls me periodically, from time to time since I've been arrested and he'll check on me. Because that's the kind of guy he is. He's just a good guy," Baker said of Goodin.
While Baker may face judgement from others, he's taking ownership of his past and looking toward the future.
"And I just want to try to take something negative I've done and turn it into something positive," he said.
If you're in an abusive relationship and want help, or want to take self-defense classes from Baker, you can contact him on his Facebook here.
