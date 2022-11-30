LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former duPont Manual High School teacher pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of child pornography.
As part of the guilty plea, James Miller admitted to filming a minor, who was 10 years old at the time, while they were undressing on or between April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Two videos of the minor undressing were discovered on Miller's phone in December of 2021.
Miller's court appearance was delayed back in May because he wasn't in the state at the time.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023. Miller must register as a sex offender and could spend three years in prison.
