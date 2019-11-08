LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Walmart employee has been arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from the chain.
According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Jeanette Taylor was caught on camera removing large amounts of money from her register and then pocketing some of the money.
Police say she took the money over a period of several months, and it totaled more than $50,000.
When confronted, Taylor allegedly admitted to taking money "once or twice."
She was arrested and charged with theft by deception of an amount exceeding $10,000.
The arrest report does not identify the Walmart location.
