LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former employee of a southern Indiana gymnastics center has been arrested and charged with child molestation.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Christopher Wilkerson is facing two counts of child molestation and two counts of attempted child molestation. Investigators say all of the abuse victims are children related to Wilkerson.
Wilkerson's alleged abuse was spotted on home surveillance cameras by his wife, investigators say.
Police say that, when confronted, Wilkerson admitted to the abuse.
Wilkerson was employed at SIGS Sportsplex, a New Albany-based gymnastics center. According to Brittany and Tyler Alexander, the owners of the center, he worked there from Dec. 10, 2012, until Aug. 1, 2016, and then again from April 23, 2018, until Jan. 21, 2020.
"Chris Wilkerson was an employee at SIGS and resigned earlier this year," they said in a joint statement. "No reports include that the alleged incidents involved SIGS's athletes, staff, or customers. We have no reason to believe anything occurred at SIGS. Like all employees, he was background checked and references were consulted. Our staff receives ongoing, frequent training and we adhere to strict protocols around athlete safety. Our family's health and safety is our number one priority and has been for more than 40 years."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.