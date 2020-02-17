GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former Southern Indiana police officer is seeking $700,000 from his former employer, alleging the town damaged his reputation and violated his civil rights.
Former Georgetown Police Department Sgt. Charlie Morgan filed a tort claim alleging that town officials harmed his reputation as an officer and violated his civil rights in September when they publicly said Indiana State Police were investigating Morgan and Chief Dennis Kunkel for "alleged misconduct."
Morgan's attorney, Dustin White, said that statement was defamatory, hurt Morgan's integrity as an officer, and "created doubt among the public, and fellow officers, of his ability to responsibly perform his duty to protect the citizens of Georgetown. So much so that his integrity was put into question while interviewing with the Scott County Sheriff's Department."
Morgan and Kunkel were placed on leave, but investigators cleared Morgan of wrongdoing, and the town reinstated him as an officer in October. Morgan now works as a deputy in Scott County.
Morgan also claims that Georgetown violated his civil rights by not following the state-mandated officer's bill of rights. Morgan said he was never told why he was put on leave and never received a copy of any complaints or allegations. He claims he also lost wages by missing police dog events.
A tort claim is a step before filing a lawsuit. If the parties are unable to reach a resolution, a lawsuit could be filed.
The town attorney said the town had not received any filings from Morgan and therefore could not comment.
Kunkel remains on paid leave as ISP's investigation continues.
