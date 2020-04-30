LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dennis Kunkel, the former police chief in Georgetown, Indiana, has been charged with felony official misconduct after a seven-month investigation by Indiana State Police.
The Georgetown Town Council voted last September to place Kunkel and Sgt. Charlie Morgan on leave as part of an investigation into “alleged misconduct.”
Georgetown officials denied requests for the officers' personnel files because no disciplinary action had been taken.
But state police said in a press release issued Thursday that its investigation and audit of Kunkel showed more than $8,000 in tow-in fees weren't deposited with the town clerk-treasurer as required, amounting to a "misuse or misappropriation" of funds.
State police said a special prosecutor charged Kunkle on Thursday with official misconduct, the least-serious felony in Indiana; and misdemeanor charges of failing to deposit public funds and conversion.
Georgetown lawyer Kristi Fox said in a statement that the town board placed Kunkel on leave and asked for the state investigation after it "received allegations and evidence of financial misconduct.
The statement said Kunkel resigned last Friday and the council plans to see a new town marshall.
"The Town is committed to continue operating its Police Department, and to providing police protection to the residents of Georgetown," the statement said.
The turmoil in the Georgetown police department also included discussions between the town council and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office about the sheriff providing police services.
In February, a former Georgetown officer sued the town for $700,000, alleging it damaged his reputation and violated his civil rights.
