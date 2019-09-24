LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a former Hardin County 911 dispatcher for allegedly getting underage girls to send him nude photos.
Christopher Carroll, 20, is charged with receiving child porn.
He had been charged with more than 150 state sex crime charges, but those were dismissed when the U.S. attorney's office took over the case.
The victims claim they'd been contacted by someone online who threatened to release nude photos of them if they didn't send more.
Authorities traced the online activity to a camper, where Carroll lived with his grandmother.
