LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Hardin County 911 dispatcher will spend a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to federal sex crime charges.
Christopher Carroll was arrested in January 2019 after police say he got underage girls to send him nude photos.
During an investigation, the attorney general's office found that Carroll had several social media profiles that he would use to talk to minors and get photos of them.
He was initially charged with more than 150 state sex crime charges, but those were dismissed when the U.S. attorney's office took over the case.
In July, Carroll pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. In late November, a federal judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.