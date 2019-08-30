LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man whose journey inspired people all over the world received a warm welcome at a JCPS school on Thursday.
Cheers went up for Chris Gardner, the man who inspired the 2006 movie "The Pursuit of Happyness," starring Will Smith.
Gardner made a stop at Central High School Thursday, speaking to hundreds of students about how to overcome life's obstacles.
Gardner was once homeless while raising his young son. Through hard work, he eventually became a stockbroker and founded his own firm.
"Don't ever let somebody else tell you what you can't do," he told the students. "If you got a dream, you gotta protect it. If you want something, go get it. Period."
Students from DuBois Academy and West End School also listened to Gardner's speech.
