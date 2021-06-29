LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former athletic director and boys basketball coach at Crothersville, Ind., High School pleaded guilty to dissemination of matter harmful to minors in a case going back to early 2020.
Gregory Kilgore, 53, is serving 361 days on probation after his sentencing June 22 in Jackson Circuit Court.
Judge Richard Poynter dismissed charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement, online court records say.
Kilgore's guilty plea came two months after a jury could not reach a verdict in a trial on the solicitation charge.
Police arrested Kilgore in March 2020. He was accused of sending "inappropriate messages" to a 14-year-old female student at Crothersville Junior-Senior High School.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Kilgore asked the girl in January 2020 if he could follow her on social media. The girl told investigators she thought the request was related to sports at the school. Soon thereafter, he began messaging her, but the girl said it never turned sexual until March.
Kilgore said in one message that he'd had "too many beers," the probable cause affidavit said, and "I bet we'd have fun." He also sent the girl two eggplant emojis and a peach emoji, which can contextually be sexual references. He described himself in a message as a perverted old man, the probable cause affidavit said.
The girl took screenshots of the messages and showed them to her mother, authorities said. Child services reported the messages to police.
Should Kilgore complete his probation successfully, he may ask the judge to reduce the conviction from a felony to a misdemeanor, the plea agreement said.
