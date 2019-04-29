NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators say a former police and school resource officer used a camera hidden in his bathroom to record a young girl getting in and out of the shower.
Kerry Freeberg, 56, was arrested last week after police were called to his New Albany home on April 24. According to court documents, the woman told officers she found two thumb drives containing nude videos of a 12-year-old girl.
Investigators say Freeberg admitted to detectives that he hid the camera in the bathroom "with the goal of recording the 12-year-old girl in a state of undress."
Videos of the 12-year-old's friends were also allegedly discovered, and police say Freeberg admitted he had captured images of other young girls when they visited his home.
We're told Freeberg once served as a police officer in Palmyra, and as a school resource officer in Harrison County. In court Monday he pleaded not guilty to one count of child exploitation, and two counts of voyeurism.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.