LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jeffersontown High School student accused of unlawfully entering the building Thursday has been detained by Jeffersontown Police, according to law enforcement.
Louisville Metro Police and Jeffersontown Police responded to the school after a call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. LMPD Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that police were informed that someone may have entered the school with a gun.
Whether the former student, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was armed has not been confirmed by police. He was detained by Jeffersontown Police "a short distance away" from the school, LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said.
"I want to stress that there was not an active shooter in the building," Renee Murphy, communications chief for JCPS, said during a news conference later Thursday outside Jeffersontown High School.
Any charges against the former student are "to be determined," Ruoff said.
"We're certainly not ruling anything out," she told reporters. "We're going to look at all aspects or anything that could have caused or any motive for this."
According to Jefferson County Public Schools spokesman Mark Hebert, the high school was put on a heightened security alert, which police have called a lockdown.
"Our school responded appropriately, and I want to stress everyone is safe here," Murphy said, noting that crisis counselors will be at the school Friday. "Our staff and our students are all safe this afternoon."
Jeffersontown Police Major Brittney Garrett said officers responded to the school and evacuated everyone inside. Police said there has been no report of a shooting, and officers searched the building room by room.
#HAPPENINGNOW Jeffersontown HS is on heightened security…parents from nearby are coming to see what’s going on…And police are saying the school is on lockdown. @WDRBNews (thread) pic.twitter.com/40p8de8znQ— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 23, 2021
Police are asking parents to remain calm as authorities work through the investigation into what happened.
Many parents gathered near the high school out of concern. Just after 3:15 p.m., JCPS said all students were on the football field and dismissal had started. The first run of buses will leave from the stadium, after which car riders and walkers will be shuttled to Tully Elementary School. They can be picked up there or walk home.
"This could take a little bit longer than it would on a normal day during the car rider line as we make sure that we reunite all of our students with the proper person they have permission to leave with, so we ask for parents' patience as we work through that process," Murphy said.
A second run of buses will leave from the football stadium after that.
This story may be updated.
