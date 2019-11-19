LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department has admitted to punching a woman.
Rebecca Moses pleaded guilty to the attack Monday.
Investigators say last November, Moses used a knife to threaten a woman dating her ex-girlfriend.
She punched the woman and broke a window at her home.
Moses' plea deal includes a battery charge and paying more than $1,600 in property damage.
After her arrest, she was placed on leave with the police department. She resigned in February.
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.