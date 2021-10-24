LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former K-9 for Nelson County Sheriff's Office has died.
Nelson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Sunday that K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin said goodbye to retired K9 Willie.
The dog served Nelson County and did his job well, the law enforcement agency said.
"The bond between a K9 and their handler is one most will never experience or understand," the post states. "Willie was respected by surrounding agencies and often called upon to assist. His work here is done."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.