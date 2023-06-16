LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is fighting back after the state Ethics Commission ordered her to to pay $10,000 for ethical violations.
After a two-year investigation, the state Ethics Commission found last month that Alison Lundergan Grimes violated state law when she ordered voter lists to be downloaded and distributed.
The commission said the information should not have been disclosed. Grimes claimed she was responding to an open records request.
On Friday, Grimes' attorneys filed an appeal in Jefferson Circuit Court, asking a judge to reverse the $10,000 penalty, saying the fine itself violated state law.
"After improperly investigating former Secretary Grimes for half a decade in tandem with a meritless criminal investigation by 'special prosecutor' Mark Metcalf -- which the Office of the Attorney General ultimately declined to pursue after this Court voiced its significant related concerns -- the Commission delayed beyond the applicable statute of limitations, then chose not to conduct an administrative hearing or proffer its own factual evidence to support its time-barred charges," the filing states.
Grimes' attorneys list a number of factors they say are grounds for appeal, including evidence they say was unlawfully obtained, an absence of clear and convincing evidence and a violation of the statute of limitations.
WDRB reached out to the state Ethics Commission Friday afternoon for comment. As of the time of this writing, no comment has been received.
