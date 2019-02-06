LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former special needs teacher in Harrison County, Kentucky, has been arrested and indicted after authorities say she had an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
According to a report by WKYT, Amanda Phillips was arrested on Tuesday on sexual abuse charges.
Police say Phillips admitted to the inappropriate relationship, which they say consisted of kissing and other physical actions of a sexual nature.
Authorities say Phillips worked as a special needs teacher, and the victim was a prior student over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship.
Phillips has been indicted on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, eight counts of second-degree rape and four counts of second-degree sodomy.
A not guilty plea was issued on Phillips' behalf in court on Jan. 24.
According to the WKYT report, Phillips was at one time listed on a Harrison County website as a teacher at Eastside Elementary School.
"In response to the allegations, the accused is no longer employed by the Harrison County Board of Education," Harrison County Schools stated in a release.
Phillips was taken to the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.
