LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Kroger security guard accused of stabbing a customer on New Year's Eve is facing another lawsuit, this one centering around an August 2019 incident at a different Kroger.
In the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, Jesse Baumgardner alleges John Griggs, 63, chest bumped him, grabbed his arm and threatened to kill him during an Aug. 1, 2019, confrontation at the Kroger located at 5533 New Cut Rd. Baumgardner claims Griggs first approached him after he moved a wheelchair cart to the curb so he could park his car, according to the lawsuit.
Baumgardner is also suing Kroger on claims that it was negligent in hiring Griggs because he has a history of physical violence and terroristic threatening. Griggs pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in 2015 and fourth-degree assault in 2006.
The lawsuit asks for $250,000 for punitive damages and $250,000 for pain and suffering.
Jason Ashley, the man Griggs is accused of stabbing on New Year's Eve at the Kroger at 4915 Dixie Highway, has also sued the former security guard and Kroger for a combined $1 million in punitive damages and pain and suffering.
