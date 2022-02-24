LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's former chief of police Steve Conrad said he noticed something strange about Brett Hankison the night Breonna Taylor's apartment was raided.
Hankison, a former Louisville Metro Police detective, fired multiple shots during the raid that killed Taylor, some of which went into the home of one of her neighbors, endangering their lives. He is charged with three counts wanton endangerment and was fired from the department.
On the second day of his trial Thursday in Louisville, Conrad took the stand and said Hankison arrived at the hospital without an escort after the shooting.
"I saw him standing there," Conrad said. "I approached him at that point and had a brief conversation with him. During that conversation, I noticed he was physically shaking, as if he was upset or very, very nervous."
Some of the evidence presented Thursday included statements Hankison made to LMPD investigators about a week and a half after the shooting. Hankison told police investigators on March 23 that as officers burst into Taylor’s apartment, he saw someone inside holding a gun he was “certain” was an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
But Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron found that Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot from a 9 mm pistol. It was the only shot he fired, according to Walker’s own statement and Cameron’s conclusions. Numerous court documents, interviews and other records confirmed that there was no rifle found at the scene. No records indicate Taylor fired a weapon.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times during a botched narcotics raid on March 13, 2020. Louisville officers kicked in her door using a narcotics warrant, and drew fire from Taylor's boyfriend, who thought an intruder was breaking in. Two officers at the door returned fire, killing Taylor.
A jury of 15, including three alternates, is hearing the case. They're expected to visit Taylor's apartment Friday afternoon.
