LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- George Rodman retired from the Louisville Metro Police Department three years ago but said the department is still his family.
"I've trained over 500 officers at the department. They're like my children," said Rodman, whose son, Nick Rodman, died in the line of duty in 2017. Rodman's other son is still a police officer with LMPD.
During an interview with WDRB News on Thursday, Rodman recounted phone calls he received weeks ago from officers who were patrolling the city when protests against racial injustice escalated to riots.
Police want to help protect the peaceful protesters and their city, but their hands are tied, said Rodman, who believes one man is standing in officers' way: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
"These young officers that are trying to protect this city are crying on my shoulder," he said. "... They felt like they didn't have a voice."
To offer his support, Rodman showed up at a recent roll call.
"When I walked in there ... the things I saw on their faces, it destroyed me," he said. "Can't figure out why they can't protect the city and the good protesters downtown. Can't figure out why they have a stand down order from the mayor."
While leading a police rally on Tuesday at Central Park, Rodman claimed Fischer gave orders for officers to stand down during the riots. Fischer denied that claim just hours after the police rally.
Fischer said that, although he is "sometimes around" when the decisions are made, the order is up to LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder. "And then it would go to the commander, who is ever on the ground at that point," Fischer added.
Thursday afternoon, Fischer said again that he has never given a stand-down order, but police officers have been practicing de-escalation tactics.
Rodman argued that "even if you were to believe Fischer's claim that he doesn't make the call," the mayor should still be held responsible for what's happening in Louisville. Rodman believes the mayor should resign or step down, allowing the city to start fresh with new leadership across the board. Otherwise, he claims, a new chief hired under Fischer's administration will hit the same roadblocks.
"It is our job to protect the good protesters. They should be able to go down there and protest," Rodman said. "But it's our job to also take care of the uncivil protests; if they break the law, we should handle it.
"The uncivil protesters take away from their message also," he added.
LMPD has made dozens of protest-related arrests over the past few weeks, but Rodman said too much violence and destruction continues to go unchecked because officers' hands are tied.
"They want to work with the protesters to get this: no racism, transparency for the department," Rodman said. "It's embarrassing; it's tarnishing the badge, to have that badge on and have scandal after scandal at the police department.
"We've lost numerous officers in the last two years — numerous," Rodman added. "And if we don't do something to change the culture of the police department and the leadership — mayor Fischer, because he's calling the shots — there's more going to leave."
River City FOP President Ryan Nichols told WDRB News on Wednesday that LMPD is in danger of losing 200 or more officers, veterans and young ones, by the end of the summer.
