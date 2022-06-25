LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting.
Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006.
Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken to University hospital in critical condition and died Friday night.
Family members told WDRB Crutcher was killed on his way to work.
Crutcher was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Kentucky during his senior year. He went on to play college basketball at two Kentucky universities.
His former coach, Larry Kihnley, said Crutcher is the only player in the Sixth Region to start on three regional championship teams.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers arrested Charvontae Reed, 21, Thursday morning without incident.
Reed pleaded not guilty to assault and burglary charges on Friday at his arraignment.
